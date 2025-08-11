Katz: Radio Ads Steer On-the-Road Choices For Fast Food Brands

When it’s time to eat on the run, radio’s leading in-car reach has always made it a powerful ally for Quick Service Restaurants. Now, the latest research within the vertical from Katz Radio Group backs up how AM/FM is a key influence early in the decision-making process.

Among fast-food diners who visit at least weekly, exposure to audio ads was associated with a 4-7% lift in intent, with the decision window overwhelmingly happening on the road. 89% of respondents said they make last-minute meal decisions while driving.

Earlier this year, Edison Research reported that nearly 90% of ad-supported in-car audio listening belongs to AM/FM.

Of those surveyed, 84% believe it is smart for fast food brands to advertise on radio to promote menu items and deals, and 82% admitted that simply hearing food ads can make them feel hungry. Katz says these results underscore radio’s ability to connect with consumers in real time, when they are most likely to take action.

Katz’s research builds on a 2024 Nielsen Scarborough analysis, which found radio’s reach and return on investment to be superior to television when it came to reaching frequent QSR patrons.

Heavy AM/FM listeners were 23% more likely to visit fast-food restaurants 10+ times per month, while heavy TV viewers were 15% less likely to be frequent QSR customers. Despite this, QSR media spend remains heavily weighted to TV, even as fast-food TV ad reach has fallen about 34%.

Nielsen Media Impact shows AM/FM adds significant incremental reach to TV, especially among 18–49s. For example, adding over-the-air radio boosted Wendy’s monthly reach in 18–49 by 78%. Creative testing from ABX reports radio ads deliver 89% of TV’s effectiveness at roughly a quarter of the cost, and Nielsen sales lift studies show about $3 in sales for every $1 invested in radio.