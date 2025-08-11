How Do You Increase Your Sales Security?

I could tell you to be more creative, but that may not sink in the way I intend. I can share – and I often do – that you should focus on creating a calendar that is heavy in Time Spent Selling, but you may think that is too generic, too.

Diversify Your Offerings (Go Beyond Spots)

Local businesses want more than just 30-second ads. In fact, they want ideas that are unique.

Sell integrated campaigns that include:

On-air spots

Sponsorships (weather, traffic, contests)

Social media shoutouts

Podcast pre-rolls (if available)

Event partnerships and live remotes

The more touchpoints you offer, the more indispensable you become to a client’s full marketing strategy. And the easier it will be for your clients to see value.

Sell Long-Term Contracts, Not One-Offs

Structure deals as 3-, 6-, or 12-month packages instead of weekly or month-to-month buys. The longer you train your clients to plan, the less you will be beat to death by cycling selling.

Offer incentives like:

Bonus spots

Priority scheduling

Free creative updates

First rights to special event sponsorships

And keep your client updated frequently. More than you are thinking. Not less.

Long-term contracts smooth out cash flow and reduce your reliance on constant prospecting.

Become a Local Marketing Expert, Not Just a Seller

Position yourself as a trusted advisor by:

Learning your clients’ business goals

Providing insights on audience targeting

Sharing consumer trends and campaign data

Suggesting cross-promotions with other local brands

Keeping your clients updated regularly

When clients see you as a problem-solver, not a pitch person, they stick around.

Leverage First-Party Data and Listener Insights

Use your station’s audience data to:

Demonstrate reach and ROI (especially if digital extensions are included)

Create custom audience segments

Report campaign performance with clarity and relevance

Keep your customer updated (notice I keep saying this?)

Data-backed selling builds confidence and helps close deals with businesses used to digital metrics.

Build a Referral Engine

Use current satisfied clients to:

Refer other businesses (with a thank-you gift or added bonus spots)

Provide testimonials or case studies

Serve as informal brand ambassadors in your market

Referrals shorten the sales cycle and come with built-in trust. Plus, birds of a feather flock together. Where you have one excellent advertiser, there may be others close by.

What Most Sellers Won’t Do: Stay Visible in the Community

Attend local events, support non-profits, and be an ambassador for your station’s brand.

Create a local small business blog that focuses on local success, creating customer opportunities, and ways local businesses can be more effective in their socials.

Create a series of videos for social media featuring you and local influencers, politicians, important community leaders, key businesspeople, and – of course – clients and others connected to the local economy.

Top-of-mind awareness works for sellers, too.