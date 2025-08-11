How Do You Increase Your Sales Security?

Loyd Ford
Loyd Ford

I could tell you to be more creative, but that may not sink in the way I intend. I can share – and I often do – that you should focus on creating a calendar that is heavy in Time Spent Selling, but you may think that is too generic, too.

  1. Diversify Your Offerings (Go Beyond Spots)

Local businesses want more than just 30-second ads. In fact, they want ideas that are unique. 

Sell integrated campaigns that include:

  • On-air spots
  • Sponsorships (weather, traffic, contests)
  • Social media shoutouts
  • Podcast pre-rolls (if available)
  • Event partnerships and live remotes

The more touchpoints you offer, the more indispensable you become to a client’s full marketing strategy. And the easier it will be for your clients to see value.

  1. Sell Long-Term Contracts, Not One-Offs

Structure deals as 3-, 6-, or 12-month packages instead of weekly or month-to-month buys. The longer you train your clients to plan, the less you will be beat to death by cycling selling.

Offer incentives like:

  • Bonus spots
  • Priority scheduling
  • Free creative updates
  • First rights to special event sponsorships

And keep your client updated frequently. More than you are thinking. Not less.

Long-term contracts smooth out cash flow and reduce your reliance on constant prospecting.

  1. Become a Local Marketing Expert, Not Just a Seller

Position yourself as a trusted advisor by:

  • Learning your clients’ business goals
  • Providing insights on audience targeting
  • Sharing consumer trends and campaign data
  • Suggesting cross-promotions with other local brands
  • Keeping your clients updated regularly

When clients see you as a problem-solver, not a pitch person, they stick around.

  1. Leverage First-Party Data and Listener Insights

Use your station’s audience data to:

  • Demonstrate reach and ROI (especially if digital extensions are included)
  • Create custom audience segments
  • Report campaign performance with clarity and relevance
  • Keep your customer updated (notice I keep saying this?)

Data-backed selling builds confidence and helps close deals with businesses used to digital metrics.

  1. Build a Referral Engine

Use current satisfied clients to:

  • Refer other businesses (with a thank-you gift or added bonus spots)
  • Provide testimonials or case studies
  • Serve as informal brand ambassadors in your market

Referrals shorten the sales cycle and come with built-in trust. Plus, birds of a feather flock together. Where you have one excellent advertiser, there may be others close by.

What Most Sellers Won’t Do: Stay Visible in the Community

Attend local events, support non-profits, and be an ambassador for your station’s brand.

Create a local small business blog that focuses on local success, creating customer opportunities, and ways local businesses can be more effective in their socials.

Create a series of videos for social media featuring you and local influencers, politicians, important community leaders, key businesspeople, and – of course – clients and others connected to the local economy.

Top-of-mind awareness works for sellers, too.

