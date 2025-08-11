How Do You Increase Your Sales Security?

I could tell you to be more creative, but that may not sink in the way I intend. I can share – and I often do – that you should focus on creating a calendar that is heavy in Time Spent Selling, but you may think that is too generic, too.
- Diversify Your Offerings (Go Beyond Spots)
Local businesses want more than just 30-second ads. In fact, they want ideas that are unique.
Sell integrated campaigns that include:
- On-air spots
- Sponsorships (weather, traffic, contests)
- Social media shoutouts
- Podcast pre-rolls (if available)
- Event partnerships and live remotes
The more touchpoints you offer, the more indispensable you become to a client’s full marketing strategy. And the easier it will be for your clients to see value.
- Sell Long-Term Contracts, Not One-Offs
Structure deals as 3-, 6-, or 12-month packages instead of weekly or month-to-month buys. The longer you train your clients to plan, the less you will be beat to death by cycling selling.
Offer incentives like:
- Bonus spots
- Priority scheduling
- Free creative updates
- First rights to special event sponsorships
And keep your client updated frequently. More than you are thinking. Not less.
Long-term contracts smooth out cash flow and reduce your reliance on constant prospecting.
- Become a Local Marketing Expert, Not Just a Seller
Position yourself as a trusted advisor by:
- Learning your clients’ business goals
- Providing insights on audience targeting
- Sharing consumer trends and campaign data
- Suggesting cross-promotions with other local brands
- Keeping your clients updated regularly
When clients see you as a problem-solver, not a pitch person, they stick around.
- Leverage First-Party Data and Listener Insights
Use your station’s audience data to:
- Demonstrate reach and ROI (especially if digital extensions are included)
- Create custom audience segments
- Report campaign performance with clarity and relevance
- Keep your customer updated (notice I keep saying this?)
Data-backed selling builds confidence and helps close deals with businesses used to digital metrics.
- Build a Referral Engine
Use current satisfied clients to:
- Refer other businesses (with a thank-you gift or added bonus spots)
- Provide testimonials or case studies
- Serve as informal brand ambassadors in your market
Referrals shorten the sales cycle and come with built-in trust. Plus, birds of a feather flock together. Where you have one excellent advertiser, there may be others close by.
What Most Sellers Won’t Do: Stay Visible in the Community
Attend local events, support non-profits, and be an ambassador for your station’s brand.
Create a local small business blog that focuses on local success, creating customer opportunities, and ways local businesses can be more effective in their socials.
Create a series of videos for social media featuring you and local influencers, politicians, important community leaders, key businesspeople, and – of course – clients and others connected to the local economy.
Top-of-mind awareness works for sellers, too.