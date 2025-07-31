Alliance for Women in Media Reveals Dates for 2026 Gracies

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the official dates and locations for the 51st Annual Gracie Awards, continuing a legacy of more than five decades recognizing the contributions and achievements of women in media.

The 2026 Gracies Gala, recognizing national award winners, will take place on May 19 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The Gracies Luncheon, which honors local and student award-winners, will follow on June 16 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Call for Entries for the 2026 Gracie Awards will open in October 2025. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “Following a landmark 50th anniversary season, we remain inspired by the power of women’s voices in shaping our media landscape. The 51st Gracie Awards will honor the enduring influence of those who paved the way and spotlight the voices who continue to challenge, innovate, and lead. As we look to the future, we are committed to elevating the diverse and brilliant stories women bring to audiences every day.”