McVay and Allan To Unpack Latest Nielsen 3-Minute Data

The new Nielsen 3-Minute Qualifier numbers are in – are radio’s rules really being rewritten? Join us for “Three Minutes Later: The Ratings Are In,” a special edition of Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Series on Tuesday, August 5 at 3 PM ET.

This free, 30-minute webinar will explore what the latest PPM results reveal about radio’s ratings growth under the new AQH standard, with live interaction answering your questions.

The rule change, which took effect in January, now credits listening after just three minutes within a quarter-hour, replacing the previous five-minute threshold. The result? Double-digit AQH growth across every major demographic and daypart – but how renewed is the confidence among buyers seeking reliable, real-time media?

A follow-up to the inaugural RMSS webinar in March with McVay Media President Mike McVay, Research Director Inc. Programming Research Consultant Steve Allan, and Radio Ink Editor Cameron Coats, together, the panel will break down where the biggest gains are happening, what buyers need to understand about the new data, and address broadcasters’ biggest questions live.

“The 3-Minute Difference” helped radio sellers understand the fundamentals of the rule change. This follow-up goes deeper into the results and examines hype and reality under the microscope of facts.

Mike is a 40+ year programmer with national and local management, ownership, sales, major market programming, and major market on-air experience. Mike has owned and operated radio stations in multiple markets.

Previously the Executive Vice President of Content and Programming for Cumulus Media and Westwood One, today he works globally as a full-service consultant in the areas of Content Creation, Program Consultation, Syndication, Digital Delivery, Production & Imaging, Podcasting, Talent Coaching, and Media Training.

Steve brings a wealth of programming knowledge and experience to the Research Director team. He has programmed in Washington, DC, Boston, Detroit, and Cincinnati and held corporate programming positions for AM/FM and Clear Channel. He is a self-described “data geek” and understands the needs and challenges of programmers in today’s radio environment. He is primed to help our clients exploit their ratings opportunities. Steve has a B.A. in Communications from the University of Maryland.

For the past three years, Radio Ink's Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio's greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we've introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.