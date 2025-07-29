Longtime iHeart Programmer Joins Phoenix’s Sierra H.

Sierra H. Broadcasting has appointed Eric Rosado as Director of Content for its Phoenix portfolio. Rosado brings more than 20 years of experience to the role and will oversee programming for 101.1 The Bounce (KZCE) and Mega 104.3 (KAJM).

Rosado joins Sierra H. after decades in programming roles across iHeartMedia and Clear Channel stations nationwide.

His credits include KYLD San Francisco, KDON and KOCN Monterey, KGGI Riverside, WBTT and WZJZ Fort Myers/Naples, KUBE Seattle, KXJM Portland, KPEZ Austin, and KHYL and KZIS Sacramento. He also served on iHeart’s national Rhythmic CHR programming team and has been an afternoon host at multiple stations.

Rosado will continue that tradition in Phoenix, taking over weekday afternoons on KZCE.

Sierra H. Broadcasting Owner Ken Brentlinger said, “We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our team, and we are confident that his leadership will inspire our staff and continue to keep our brands growing in our rapidly expanding, competitive market.”

Rosado added, “I am very excited to join Sierra H. Broadcasting who puts people first and believes in local radio. Our connection to the community and ability to program to the lifestyle and vibe of Phoenix is a huge factor in making radio a stand-out product that people want to keep coming back to. These two brands are important to this large and growing market and I look forward to creating a winning culture within our team and making some major noise in the Valley of the Sun!”