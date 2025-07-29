Doechii, Gaga, and Genre-Benders Define In-Car Listening in Q2

Xperi’s DTS AutoStage In-Car Listening Report for Q2 2025 reveals a global in-car music experience defined by genre fusion and staying power as long-running hits continue to dominate, drawing from what was playing in 11 million vehicles around the world.

Boosted by their 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” led the most listened-to songs in US vehicles, while tracks by Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims continued multi-quarter climbs. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” claimed top-three spots on both US and global lists as genre-blending cemented itself as the main listening trend.

According to DTS AutoStage data gathered from over 11 million vehicles across 150 countries, “Anxiety” topped global in-vehicle charts and landed third in the US. Doechii’s track originally surfaced in 2019 but soared after a 2025 re-recording, Grammy win, and TikTok-driven resurgence.

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Shaboozey’s “Bar Song (Tipsy),” and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” have now all spent at least five straight quarters in the top 10. Chappell Roan’s 2020 release “Pink Pony Club” also surged into US and global lists after Coachella and a 2025 Grammy for Best New Artist.

Only one brand-new Q2 release, Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam,” cracked the global top 10, highlighting slower turnover and strong holdover loyalty among in-car listeners.

Xperi Senior Vice President of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo said, “Q1 hinted at a shift in in-car listening behavior, and Q2 confirmed it. Genre-blended tracks seem to have staying power, rediscovered songs are getting a second life, and new voices are breaking into the top 10.”

The full Q2 2025 In-Car Listening Report is available via Xperi.