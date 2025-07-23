NAB Asks FCC For Fairness On Foreign Adversary Oversight Plan

As scrutiny of foreign influence on media grows across Capitol Hill, the NAB is pressing for clarity and parity in how federal rules treat US-based broadcast companies compared to global streaming platforms and international media conglomerates.

In formal comments with the FCC, the NAB is urging the Commission to reconsider its proposed rules requiring all licensees and permit holders to certify whether they are subject to foreign adversary control.

The proposal would mandate certifications from a broad range of FCC-regulated entities, even those with no foreign investment ties, about whether they are directly or indirectly controlled by foreign adversaries. The list of adversaries, based on current Commerce Department regulations, includes China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

NAB states that not only is there no demonstrated risk to justify the sweeping certification plan, but existing federal processes already identify and mitigate foreign threats to US communications infrastructure. The group also warns that layering on more reporting would conflict with the FCC’s own “Delete, Delete, Delete” deregulatory initiative.

Should the Commission proceed with new rules, NAB recommends limiting the requirement to only those entities with disclosable foreign adversary control. It also calls for raising the proposed thresholds for “dominant minority” interest reporting, especially for broadcasters, arguing that a 10% stake does not equate to control. NAB further urges the FCC to align any new standards with current service-specific ownership reporting rules to minimize confusion and regulatory burden.

The association also objected to the FCC’s proposed streamlined revocation process for noncompliant entities, stating it conflicts with Section 312 of the Communications Act, which requires specific due process steps for broadcast license revocation. NAB emphasized that failure to timely file a new form should not carry such a severe penalty.

On the foreign sponsorship front, NAB continued its crusade against expanding broadcaster obligations to identify lessees’ affiliations with foreign adversaries, calling such a move unlawful and overly burdensome – especially for small local stations leasing airtime to community groups.