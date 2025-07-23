Media Researcher Matt Hird Makes VP at Signal Hill Insights

Signal Hill Insights has promoted Matt Hird to Vice President, marking the latest step in a career that spans more than 15 years in media research and insights. Hird, who has held various roles at Signal Hill since 2017, most recently served as Senior Research Director.

Based in Toronto, Hird joined Signal Hill Insights full-time in 2023 after several years as a freelance consultant with the company. He previously held research leadership positions at CBC, Pacific Content, RealityMine, Bell Media, and Rogers Communications.

His background includes audience measurement, podcast insights, and custom research strategy across radio, TV, and digital platforms.