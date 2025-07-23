Automaker Anti-AM Spend Doubles In Q2; Broadcasters Fight Back

As the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act gains traction on Capitol Hill, automakers doubled down on efforts to block it. Broadcasters are answering in kind with intensified lobbying to defend AM’s place in the dashboard and involvement in numerous efforts across DC.

The National Association of Broadcasters led the charge, spending nearly $2.9 million on lobbying in the second quarter of 2025. NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and the association’s policy team worked across both chambers of Congress, the Department of Transportation, and the FCC to advocate for broadcast interests pertaining to the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, the Local Radio Freedom Act, and the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025.

Beyond the AM mandate, NAB’s Q2 disclosure shows significant engagement on regulatory issues tied to emergency communication protocols, ownership rules, spectrum use, and the agency’s transaction review process. The association also lobbied on emerging concerns related to artificial intelligence, including how AI intersects with music licensing and streaming.

Joining NAB in the pro-AM lobbying effort is iHeartMedia, which reported over $1.4 million in lobbying expenditures across multiple filings. Salem Media Group also filed a report totaling $40,000.

Meanwhile, automaker lobbying spending on the AM radio issue doubled compared to the previous quarter.

During Q1, Toyota Motor North America led with $1.39 million, while in Q2 that figure jumped to over $2 million. Similarly, American Honda Motor Co. more than doubled its spending, rising from $660,000 in Q1 to $1.67 million. Tesla also ramped up its efforts, increasing from $240,000 to $320,000.

The standout was General Motors, which reported $30,000 in Q1, but did not file a lobbying report mentioning the AM Act before the July 21 quarterly deadline, suggesting a pause or redirection in their advocacy to have the band removed from their vehicles.

From dashboard access to AI disruption, ownership rules to federal funding, broadcasters are navigating a Washington agenda that’s moving faster and cutting deeper than ever. As partisan gridlock builds around budget battles and FCC nominations, the industry is clearly continuing the fight to make its voice heard on Capitol Hill and beyond.