HardDrive Radio’s Lou Brutus Set For Sturgis Rally Host Gig

HardDrive Radio host and BruteHawke Industries Co-Founder Lou Brutus is hitting the road this summer for a slate of high-profile live appearances at major rock events, including Rock Fest in Wisconsin and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Brutus will once again serve as stage host at Rock Fest, returning to Cadott, Wisconsin from July 17–19. The annual festival is a longstanding partner of HardDrive Radio. Later this summer, Brutus will travel to Sturgis, South Dakota for the 85th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where he will serve as the on-stage host for Disturbed’s performance at the Full Throttle Saloon on August 5.

Brutus said, “It has always been a dream to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The fact that I’ll be there to host Disturbed, one of the greatest bands in history at The Full Throttle Saloon, one of the craziest venues on the planet, is almost too much for my miniscule brain to comprehend.”