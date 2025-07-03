Former Hawaiʻi County PIO Joins PMG as Big Island GM

Pacific Media Group has appointed Cyrus Johnasen as General Manager for its Big Island radio operations in Hawai’i, overseeing three brands. The Hilo native steps into the leadership role with a background in public service and political communications.

From 2020 to 2024, the 32-year-old Johnasen served as Hawaiʻi County’s Public Information Officer and later as Chief of Staff for Mayor Mitch Roth. During that time, he led crisis communication efforts across a series of high-impact events, including COVID-19, volcanic eruptions, wildfires, and recovery efforts tied to natural disasters.

Before his public service, Johnasen worked in political campaigns and advocacy, including roles with US Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele, the Honolulu City Council, and former Hawaiʻi State Representative Cindy Evans. He also served as community and government relations manager for Kamehameha Schools, where he helped develop a Native Hawaiian leadership pipeline and advanced cross-sector policy campaigns.

Pacific Media Group’s Hawaiʻi Island cluster includes K-BIG FM (KKBG), KAPA (KAPA/KAGB), and The Beat 95.9 (KPVS/KLUA), which broadcast to the cities of Kona and Hilo. In addition to managing broadcast operations, Johnasen will collaborate with Pacific Media Group’s digital team, including Big Island Now, to grow the company’s multimedia footprint.

Pacific Media Group Chief Operating Officer Jack Dugan said, “After meeting Cyrus several years ago, it was clear he was a true professional and committed to our local community. He is smart, understands media and local news, along with the critical stewardship responsibility we have.”

PMG CEO Chuck Bergson commented, “His passion, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence make him a breath of fresh air for our team…We are confident that under Cyrus’ leadership, Pacific Media Group will continue to grow and serve Hawaiʻi Island with the highest standards of broadcasting and digital engagement.”

Johnasen stated, “I’m honored to step into this role with Pacific Media Group as General Manager for Hawaiʻi Island, where we recognize both the responsibility and the privilege of serving our community through meaningful storytelling.”

“PMG’s commitment to local voices, cultural respect and community empowerment aligns deeply with my belief that media should serve as a bridge — uplifting the people, values and stories that make our home so special. This kuleana goes far beyond broadcasting; it’s about building trust, fostering connection, and nurturing a shared sense of purpose across our island,” he added.