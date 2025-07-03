What Do Radio’s Most Powerful Think About New Talent?

Attracting and retaining top talent remains a pressing challenge – and opportunity – for radio. As the industry adapts to changing tech, audience behaviors, and revenue models, its future hinges on how broadcasters identify, mentor, and empower tomorrow’s leaders.

Ahead of the release of Radio Ink Magazine’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio for 2025, we asked the highest level of industry executives: How is your company mentoring and developing the leaders of the future?

“We are fortunate to have many talented employees and leaders. One of the formal programs we have developed has a sharp focus on recruiting and developing early-career employees, providing them with the coaching, support, and training necessary to succeed in the media sales industry.”

“As part of this commitment, we also proudly support industry programs like the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program, where our future leaders gain valuable experience and insights. By investing in our team today, we’re shaping a stronger, more sustainable industry for tomorrow.”

“As the industry evolves, so does the need for strong talent. We support this through a mentorship program pairing individuals across departments and markets to foster broader thinking and encourage cross-functional growth. We also invest in leadership development by offering stretch assignments on high-impact projects in partnership with senior leaders. Our culture encourages idea sharing and fresh thinking from every level of the organization. We are committed to strengthening and building the next generation who will lead radio into the future.”

