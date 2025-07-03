What Do Radio’s Most Powerful Think About New Talent?

Attracting and retaining top talent remains a pressing challenge – and opportunity – for radio. As the industry adapts to changing tech, audience behaviors, and revenue models, its future hinges on how broadcasters identify, mentor, and empower tomorrow’s leaders.
Ahead of the release of Radio Ink Magazine’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio for 2025, we asked the highest level of industry executives: How is your company mentoring and developing the leaders of the future?
“We are fortunate to have many talented employees and leaders. One of the formal programs we have developed has a sharp focus on recruiting and developing early-career employees, providing them with the coaching, support, and training necessary to succeed in the media sales industry.”
“As part of this commitment, we also proudly support industry programs like the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program, where our future leaders gain valuable experience and insights. By investing in our team today, we’re shaping a stronger, more sustainable industry for tomorrow.”
“As the industry evolves, so does the need for strong talent. We support this through a mentorship program pairing individuals across departments and markets to foster broader thinking and encourage cross-functional growth. We also invest in leadership development by offering stretch assignments on high-impact projects in partnership with senior leaders. Our culture encourages idea sharing and fresh thinking from every level of the organization. We are committed to strengthening and building the next generation who will lead radio into the future.”
These are wonderful sounding concepts.
It begs the question:
Why are the industry’s “best and brightest” senior management teams, who lead the largest groups today, losing so much money each quarter?
Is it because they’re diligently preparing, training, equipping and empowering their teams for success?
There are some eleven years olds who run lemonade stands in their front yard who literally made more profit in a single summer afternoon than some of these senior management teams generated during their entire tenure.
For the record, there’s no pleasure in pointing this out. It’s not hard to be a critic. However, it’s in everyone’s best interest to admit that what passes for “training” and “preparing” people today to succeed clearly isn’t working. The results speak loudly enough for themselves. Look at your your pacing reports, your net income and radio’s overall share of media spending.
Does that paint a picture of leadership excellence, a culture of continuous improvement, effective training and a trajectory of growth and prosperity far into the future?
It’s time to admit the ship is taking on water and to make it “priority one” to reimagine how to support the people on that ship to succeed. Until somebody starts reporting consistent net income growth, share price growth and consistently hiring more people to sustain their expanding list of growing audiences and satisfied clients…they probably shouldn’t be glowing about how great their processes are to prepare their people for success.
Over the last few decades, far too many management teams have talked a good game, then led their teams to failure. Let’s start there, stop kidding ourselves, then pivot to a much better plan. If that happens, everyone wins. That’s the way it should be.