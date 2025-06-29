Hampton Roads’ Mike Arlo, Norfolk’s La Selecta Win VAB Honors

The Virginia Association of Broadcasters presented two of its highest honors to figures representing radio at the organization’s 88th Annual Summer Convention, recognizing both an individual broadcasting legacy and a station’s ongoing service to its community.

Saga Communications’ Classic Rock station 106.9 The Fox (WAFX) on-air host Mike Arlo was awarded the inaugural Career Achievement Award, a newly created honor that acknowledges long-term excellence and impact in Virginia broadcasting. Arlo, a fixture in the Hampton Roads market since 1975, joined WAFX in 1996 after two decades on the air at FM99 WNOR. The award highlights his 50-year career.

Hampton Roads Media Group General Manager Carol Commander said, “Mike Arlo is more than a voice on the radio – he is a cornerstone of Hampton Roads broadcasting. His dedication to his craft, our listeners, and our community represents the very best of our industry.”

In a separate honor, Norfolk-based La Selecta Radio received the 2025 Francis E. Wood Community Service Award, presented annually to a station demonstrating exceptional commitment to local public service. The award includes a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit of the winner’s choosing. La Selecta chose the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center, which supports victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Owned and operated by Dos Media Inc., La Selecta is Virginia’s only full-time Hispanic-format radio station. Since assuming ownership in 2020, longtime hosts Ricardo Alegria and Jhirber Galva have expanded the station’s community service footprint through programs including a holiday toy drive, live informational broadcasts with law enforcement, and regular outreach to families in crisis.

Alegria commented, “We are very excited that La Selecta has been chosen for this prestigious award. Recognition by such respected broadcast professionals means a great deal to us.” Galva added, “Community service is at the core of La Selecta. We are very appreciative and proud that our programs have been singled out for this honor.”

The two awards were presented during the VAB’s annual gathering at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on June 20.