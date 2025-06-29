Doug Keck Retires as EWTN President and COO After 29 Years

Eternal Word Television Network President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Keck will retire from his leadership and board roles after 29 years with the global Catholic media organization, which includes more than 600 domestic and international radio affiliates.

Keck joined EWTN in 1996 after building a career in New York’s cable and sports television industries. He was promoted to executive vice president and COO in 2009, then named president and COO in 2013. The organization also maintains partnerships with SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and digital distributors.

During his tenure, he oversaw the network’s expansion across television, radio, and digital platforms, playing a central role in the development of programs such as Life on the Rock, EWTN Bookmark, and The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.

While stepping down from his executive roles, Keck will retain an active on-air presence as host of EWTN Bookmark and co-host of Father Spitzer’s Universe.

Board Chairman and CEO Michael Warsaw said, “On behalf of the entire EWTN family around the globe, I want to thank Doug for keeping the mission of EWTN our No. 1 priority over the years and never compromising in sharing the truth of the Gospel for views or clicks. EWTN is better off today for his contributions and for his dedication to our mission.”