AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act Reaches House Majority Threshold

The campaign to secure AM radio’s place in the dashboard has crossed a key milestone in the US House of Representatives. With 12 new lawmakers signing on as co-sponsors late Friday, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has surpassed the simple majority threshold in the chamber.

The Act now holds 228 co-sponsors, including two non-voting delegates, out of the “magic number” of 218. The House bill, backed by Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ), has seen a massive addition of bipartisan support since May. The Senate version of the bill advanced out of the Commerce Committee earlier this year, where it has already reached a supermajority of 61 co-sponsors needed to invoke cloture and avoid a filibuster.

The legislation would require automakers to include AM receivers in all new passenger vehicles sold in the US as a safety feature, based around the country’s Emergency Alert System infrastructure.

The Act’s many advocates across the public and private sectors have pointed to AM radio’s integration with FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which relies on 77 Primary Entry Point AM stations to deliver emergency alerts to more than 90% of Americans, even when internet and cellular networks fail.

Despite the growing list of sponsors, the bill’s path to the House floor remains procedural for now. The legislation still requires approval from the House Energy and Commerce Committee before it becomes eligible for full chamber consideration. It currently sits in the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

As for a summer timeline, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has yet to schedule a vote as other priorities dominate the chamber’s agenda. Budget reconciliation efforts and escalating tensions with Iran are consuming much of the legislative focus as Congress returns from the Juneteenth recess. Lawmakers are expected to be in session this week before breaking for the July 4 holiday, leaving only a brief window for action before the month-long August recess begins.