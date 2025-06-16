New York City’s WCBS-FM Moves Race Taylor to Morning Drive

Race Taylor is now the voice of morning drive on New York’s 101.1 WCBS-FM, as the Audacy station rolls out a revised weekday programming lineup featuring plenty of familiar voices. The move sees WCBS-FM Music Director Jesse Addy take over Middays.

A longtime presence in NYC radio, Taylor was a key part of Cumulus Media’s 95.5 PLJ (WPLJ-FM) for nearly two decades until its final broadcast in 2019. He signed a contract extension with Audacy last year, and is also heard on Audacy’s coverage of New York Mets baseball and various ABC-TV programs.

Addy previously held the afternoon drive slot at New York’s Country 94.7 and Miami’s Kiss Country 99.9. He launched and hosted Audacy’s Top 20 Country Countdown.

Brand Manager John Foxx now takes Afternoon Drive as Broadway Bill Lee continues in Evenings.

Foxx commented, “One of the most recognizable voices on the radio in New York, Race brings an unparalleled legacy and deep-rooted connection with tri-state listeners spanning multiple generations to 101.1 CBS-FM. His love for this city, passion for the music and unstoppable ability to entertain are set to ignite mornings, creating a truly iconic, one-of-a-kind moment for our listeners and 101.1. With Jesse taking over middays, our refreshed lineup is designed to deliver a seamless, engaging experience all day long.”

Taylor stated, “Huge thanks to Chris Oliviero, Jeff Sottolano, John Foxx, and Jim Ryan. I am grateful for this opportunity and hope to build upon the momentum that John and his team have already established in morning drive. I am well aware of the legendary talent who’ve previously occupied this daypart in New York City. They are the very foundation of the WCBS-FM legacy and brand. I hope to perform to their level of entertainment and excellence for years to come.”

Addy remarked, “The city that shapes world economics, entertainment, pop culture and fashion every workday also never stops listening to WCBS-FM. Thanks to John Foxx, Chris Oliviero, Jeff Sottolano and Jim Ryan for their continued support.”