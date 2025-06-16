Foxy 106.9 Continues St. Louis Community Relief After Tornado

Roberts Metro Broadcasting’s Foxy 106.9 (KXBS-HD3) joined forces with St. Louis television host Mr. Gary Boyd for a live tornado relief benefit to provide relief for those affected by the May 16 tornado that devastated the Delmar and Kingshighway neighborhoods.

The collaborative telethon ran for two and a half hours on KDNL-TV and featured community members sharing personal stories, volunteer opportunities, food distributions, and appearances by local personalities. Broadcast live from the heart of the impacted area, the event emphasized unity, resilience, and immediate relief, with Foxy 106.9 helping to amplify voices and resources to those most affected.

Roberts Companies, which owns Foxy 106.9 and real estate in the impacted zone, rapidly mobilized response efforts. The station’s headquarters were transformed into a command hub for emergency coordination, reinforcing radio’s critical role in crisis response.

Chairman of Roberts Metro Broadcasting Michael Roberts Sr. said, “Our community needed us, and we responded immediately. Radio is a lifeline in times of crisis, and we are proud to have been the first to step up, providing critical information, resources, and a platform for hope.”

Program Director Don “DJ Wrekk-1” Williams echoed, “As the people’s station, we do more than just broadcast — we stand with our community. I haven’t slept or showered in two days. When it comes to our community, we are willing to break format and do whatever it takes to address their concerns. That’s what we do. Radio isn’t just words — it’s life-saving, life-changing, and absolutely essential.”