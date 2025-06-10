Last Chance: 48 Hours In Houston Will Shape Your Full Year

In less than 48 hours, the Hispanic radio industry’s most consequential conversations will take place in Houston, and there’s still time to be in the room.

Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 begins tomorrow, bringing together decision-makers, innovators, and frontline broadcasters for two days of hard conversations, fresh strategies, and forward-thinking sessions that directly address the cultural, political, and technological future of Hispanic media.

If you work in Hispanic radio, these are the two days that matter most this year – REGISTER NOW.

The conference opens with a keynote from Telemundo Station Group President José Cancela, Being Extraordinary During Non-Ordinary Times, a session focused on transformational leadership amid today’s unpredictable environment. From there, the agenda tackles revenue disruption, regulatory uncertainty, audience evolution, and how AI is already reshaping how radio operates.

López Negrete Communications co-founder and CEO Alex López Negrete will be honored for his legacy of helping brands and industries authentically connect with America’s fast-growing Hispanic audience and engage Latino communities with the Medallas de Cortez Lifetime Achievement Award.

One of the most anticipated sessions is a one-on-one conversation with Spanish Broadcasting System President/CEO Raúl Alarcón, Radio Ink’s Executive of the Year, who will explore the long-term threats and opportunities for Hispanic radio in The Future of Hispanic Radio. Alarcón’s decades of experience growing SBS into a national multimedia network set the stage for a candid discussion about relevance, reinvention, and revenue.

Also on the program: media futurist Peter Remington will break down how Hispanic radio can modernize its advertising strategy through digital targeting, influencer-driven brand work, and hyperlocal storytelling that drives sales.

This year’s agenda also includes deep dives into:

The impact of Nielsen’s “3-Minute Rule” on Hispanic audience measurement

Local revenue strategies beyond traditional ratings

FCC direction and political ad shifts under a second Trump administration

Reimagining AM radio in the dashboard and marketplace

Podcasting’s role in expanding Hispanic listenership

Future-forward tactics for engaging Gen Z without abandoning heritage formats

AI tools that support — not replace — radio’s authentic voice

The event will also feature the Medallas de Cortez Awards, honoring excellence in Hispanic radio leadership, sales, and programming.

The conversation begins in 48 hours. Are you ready to be part of it?

Register now and join industry peers in Houston this Wednesday and Thursday.