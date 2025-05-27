MIW Opens 2025 Mentorship for Women in Programming

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has opened the application window for its 2025 Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship, continuing a seven-year tradition of fostering leadership development for women in broadcast programming roles.

The annual initiative offers a one-year mentorship experience designed to connect a rising female programming professional with top leaders in the field. The selected mentee will receive personalized career guidance and networking opportunities with seasoned executives and will be invited to attend the NAB Radio Show in April 2026 in Las Vegas.

Alumni of the program represent a range of roles and companies across the industry, including Townsquare Media Regional Content Director Meg Dowdy; WHUR-FM Washington Assistant Program Director and Music Director Traci LaTrelle; former Audacy Vice President of Digital Audio Content Leslie Scott; and iHeart Las Vegas Assistant Program Director and Midday Host Amanda “ICE” Habrowski.

The 2024 mentee was Kiran Riar of WMPS and WHBQ in Memphis.

The program is open to women currently serving as brand managers, program directors, assistant program directors, or music directors at US-based radio stations, regardless of format. Applications are now being accepted and must be submitted by June 20.

Applications and additional information are available via MIW.

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio President Sheila Kirby commented, “The ‘MIW Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship’ program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower women in radio. This initiative not only fosters personal and professional growth but also builds a stronger and more inclusive future for the industry. We’re excited to welcome another talented mentee into this life-changing program.”