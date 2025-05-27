You Coach Your Talent, But What About Your Voiceover Artists?

In radio, we’re constantly talking about music logs, rotations, and era balance. Every day, we dissect personalities, their content, and how important they are. But when was the last time you thought about your station’s voiceover artists?

These folks are often the unsung heroes of your sound. In many cases, especially in off-peak dayparts like nights, weekends, and holidays, they’re on the air more than your live talent. Their presence is strong, and they help define your station’s vibe. So, here’s the question: do you coach your voiceover artists?

If not, maybe it’s time to start. Coaching VO talent can bring out their best and help your station sound more connected and alive. To dig deeper, I asked some of America’s top voiceover artists how they like to be coached and what helps them deliver their best work.

Jen Sweeney

Jen is one of the most fun and dynamic VO talents I’ve ever worked with. You’ve heard her on 98.1 WBUL/Lexington, KBCO/Denver, BIG 100/Washington DC, 93.3 WMMR/Philadelphia, Mix 94.1/Las Vegas, and Jack FM in eight Canadian markets.

Here’s Jen’s take: “Haha! That’s funny cuz at this stage of the game, I hate being coached. That’s not to say I won’t do it for money! :-). Stations can get me to do my best work by setting me free to JENIFY the words. Let me give you some straight (ish) reads and then let me riff! Let me make more words of my own! I believe that’s how you get the MOST authentic read from a talent; then the read has soul. It has energy (or JENERGY in my case). There’s a spark there when someone is coming from an authentic place, and it POPS and listeners connect with that. And when you are coming from authenticity? That’s when your image voice becomes the SOUL of your station.”

Joe Szymanski

Joe is one of the most versatile voices in the business. I first met him while working with WBEB/Philadelphia. Today, he’s heard on KLTH/Portland, WBEB/Philadelphia, KHMX/Houston, WGTS/Washington DC, and WEJZ/Jacksonville. Here’s Joe on coaching:

“Many of us are pretty versatile, so we like the challenge when the direction takes a left turn, whether quick and general like ‘game show host’, or very specific like ‘a concertgoer who’s out of breath from running up on stage and taking over the mic.’ One directive we see that should probably be retired is ‘Just have fun with it.’ That’s already a given!”

Earl Mann

Earl is voiceover royalty. He’s heard on 92 Mix-FM/Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, WBZ/Boston, the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, and WQAM/Miami. Here’s Earl’s perspective:

“It’s all about the love!!!! Everyone works for money. But love and appreciation are what warm us the most. Karma and Paul McCartney would suggest that ‘the love we get is equal to the love we give.’ Give more to talent, and chances are you’ll get more from talent. And having good writers never hurts!”

Roberta Solomon

Roberta has one of the warmest, most inviting deliveries in the business. She’s been heard on major stations like WLIF/Baltimore, WMGC/Detroit, KPRI/San Diego, KEZK/St. Louis, and WLMG/New Orleans. Here’s her view:

“To be truthful, being coached AT ALL is a wonderful gift. But PDs and Production folks are wearing so many hats these days that it’s rare that I connect IRT with anyone when I’m recording for my stations. But when I do, those conversations are so helpful and fun, because we often come up with ideas together that neither of us could come up with alone. But coaching now mostly comes from written cues in the copy, listening to the station’s existing imaging before I start working for a new client, and knowing that I’ve got permission to play around with the scripts they send me and ad lib multiple takes. I’ve always appreciated the times that you’ve coached me on the copy you’ve sent my way. Hearing you read a station’s liners helps me do my best work, for sure!”

Key Takeaways:

If you want great reads from your voiceover artists, keep these things in mind:

Start with strong copy.

Trust your talent. Let them read it straight, then give them the freedom to riff.

If possible, read the copy to them with your intended delivery or vibe.

Appreciate them. Include them in station updates. Send them airchecks of their work.

The best voiceover artists are more than open to coaching; they welcome it when it’s done right. If it’s been a while since you had a one-on-one with your VO talent, this might be a good time to reconnect. Let them know what you’re aiming for and give them room to help you get there. They’re not just filling space between songs. In many day parts, they are the station.