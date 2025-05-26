Appeals Court Lets Trump Administration Continue VOA Cuts

A federal appeals court has declined to enforce a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to restore Voice of America operations, allowing the White House to proceed with its efforts to dismantle the federally funded broadcast network.

The decision stems from a March executive order signed by former President Donald Trump instructing the US Agency for Global Media to reduce its operations and workforce “to the minimum presence and function required by law.” In the weeks that followed, nearly 600 contract employees were terminated, permanent staff were placed on indefinite leave, and VOA’s programming and web output came to a near standstill.

The lawsuit challenging the cuts was brought by Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara, VOA Director Michael Abramowitz, and others. They contend the administration has overstepped its legal authority, violating federal laws governing the independence of USAGM’s networks as well as constitutional protections for press freedom.

US District Court Senior Judge Royce C. Lamberth had previously ordered the administration to reverse course, ruling that the layoffs and service reductions were “arbitrary and capricious” and lacked any reasoned justification. His order instructed USAGM and adviser Kari Lake, who has been overseeing the restructuring, to reinstate staff and resume normal operations at Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

But a divided three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily froze that ruling earlier this month. On May 22, the full court declined to step in, allowing the administration’s cuts to continue while the legal process plays out. No timetable has been given for a final decision on the merits of the case.

VOA’s English-language homepage has not published new content since March 15. Most of its international reporting has ceased, and contracts with AP, Reuters, and AFP have been canceled. While the administration has claimed the changes are part of a broader plan to reduce federal “waste,” internal sources say the cuts appear aimed at scaling VOA down to a handful of foreign language services.

USAGM is also facing new scrutiny for approving a content deal with far-right news outlet One America News Network.

The administration’s actions also include the termination of a federal lease for new headquarters space and the listing of VOA’s longtime Washington building for sale. For contractors whose employment-based visas were tied to their roles at VOA, the layoffs have triggered looming deportation deadlines.