Create Your Own FOMO

Television has always done an excellent job of creating anticipation with creative teases. I know it’s gotten me to hang in for the next segment/show on more than several occasions. Network TV does it. Late Night TV does it. Why not radio?

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, they start the show with excerpts of what’s coming up plus, as he heads into each commercial break, they show an entertaining excerpt of the next guest appearance/audience bit.

This type of promo is tailor-made for our stations, high-profile shows, personalities. For the most part, morning shows pick out the best excerpts from that day’s show and insert them in show promos for the next day’s show. Why have we been in the habit of looking back?

When you think about this versus what The Tonight Show is doing and what TV has done for years, it doesn’t make sense to tell your listeners what they missed. The show has come and gone, creating very little incentive to get a listener to specifically tune in the next morning. BUT – if your morning show plays an interesting/compelling piece from an interview or call planned for the next day, listeners get a piece of tomorrow that may garner enough interest to make that appointment.

When you have a scheduled phoner with an artist/special guest, does it have to be aired the same day they call in? Most likely, no, so get the best parts of that interview to use as teases/promos for the appearance on the next day’s show. Why not get the artist/special guest to voice a tease themself?

Also – as with the Tonight Show, why not tease an excerpt from the next segment going into each commercial break? It could be a crazy listener call, a guest, or a benchmark coming up. Yes, it takes some work but with the fact that on-air talent has, increasingly, become the number one factor for attracting listeners to radio over the music, we should do our best to show what we do best – ENTERTAIN – and we need to step that up with the way we promote these shows and personalities.

It’s what sets us apart and will continue to do so. In addition, don’t just use these promos on air. And share on your station’s socials – before and during! Tell the audience what they’ll be missing… not what they missed.

How do you get your talent in this type of “promo” mindset?

As they plan the next show, see what guest/caller/topic to isolate in their show promos for the next day’s show and within the show. Coach each show to look ahead, not back. Give listeners a taste of what’s coming. There are always some great interviews, callers, etc., but most of these, if not all, are pre-recorded, so you can incorporate pieces of them in your teases. Save everything from every interview/caller/guest. It’s possible to create something from any of these for a future show. When interviewing an artist or pop culture star, have the show throw in some “evergreen” questions that can be saved for later. The guest can always “return” anytime.

The bottom line is finding new and compelling forms of promoting your personalities and shows to highlight the entertainment and fun value your talent offers. Create your own FOMO.