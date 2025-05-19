Conservative Coalition Joins Push To End Radio Ownership Caps

A coalition of conservative and free-market advocacy organizations is calling on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to move quickly on eliminating ownership caps for radio and TV, arguing that the rules are outdated and harmful for broadcasters.

In a joint letter dated May 14, more than 20 organizations and individuals, including leadership from Americans for Tax Reform, the Heritage Action for America, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute, voiced their support for Carr’s efforts to modernize the FCC’s ownership limits.

The letter argues these rules now place local broadcasters at a competitive disadvantage, especially as digital and streaming giants like YouTube, Spotify, and Facebook operate with no comparable limits on audience reach.

“Without reform, valued local broadcast radio and television services could disappear entirely,” the signatories warn. They also point to Carr’s own dissent in the FCC’s previous decision to uphold existing rules, in which he criticized the agency for ignoring congressional deregulatory mandates and for treating radio and television markets as isolated from the wider media ecosystem.

The coalition further emphasizes that broadcasters still play a vital role in serving the public, particularly during emergencies, and that outdated ownership regulations stifle the investment and innovation needed to keep local broadcasting viable. By eliminating these ownership limits, the letter asserts that broadcasters would be better positioned to achieve scale, attract capital, and continue providing trusted, local news and information.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt praised the letter, saying, “Americans across the political spectrum agree that burdensome, arbitrary regulations are limiting local TV and radio stations’ ability to compete with Big Tech in the modern media landscape. We are grateful for the wide-ranging support to modernize these outdated broadcast ownership rules and echo the call for the FCC to level the playing field so local broadcasters can provide the most-trusted news, live sports, and entertainment to every listener and viewer.”