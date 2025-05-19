May Brings Lawmakers To AM Act; Grows Hope For Summer Vote

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to tack on supporters in Washington. In the first half of May alone, 19 more members of the US House of Representatives signed on to co-sponsor the bipartisan bill, which would require all new vehicles sold in the US to include AM radio receivers at no additional cost as a safety feature.

This recent groundswell pushes the total number of House cosponsors to 175 and builds on a returning chorus of bipartisan voices calling for AM radio’s protection in the evolving digital dashboard. The Senate version of the bill already holds the backing of a filibuster-proof supermajority, signaling strong momentum heading into the summer legislative season.

Among those newly backing the bill is Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who was the original sponsor of the first House version of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act when it was introduced in 2023. He is accompanied by fellow lawmakers, including Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN), Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

The week ahead in DC is expected to be entirely centered on the ongoing and divisive budget reconciliation ahead of the Memorial Day recess. With no legislative days scheduled between Friday and June 2, significant action on the AM Act is unlikely until lawmakers return to Washington in early June.

That sets the stage for a potentially active summer, as radio industry advocates continue to push for movement during what will be a compressed and politically charged session. Groups including FEMA, the National Association of Broadcasters, and a wide range of first responder and public interest organizations have emphasized AM radio’s unmatched ability to reach communities during disasters, blackouts, and severe weather events.

While some EV manufacturers have cited interference from electric drivetrains as a reason to drop AM tuners, lawmakers backing the bill argue that technological solutions already exist and that eliminating AM radio silences a vital, free source of news, safety updates, and cultural programming for millions of Americans.