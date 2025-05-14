Chattanooga Public Radio Staple Announces His Retirement

A voice well-known to public radio listeners in the Tennessee Valley is stepping away from the mic this summer after nearly four decades. WUTC host Richard Winham has announced his intent to retire from the Chattanooga NPR affiliate in June.

Since joining the station in 1987, Winham has helped guide generations of student talent at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He launched the station’s first freeform music show and served as a creative and cultural anchor for WUTC throughout his 38-year tenure.

To celebrate his retirement and legacy, the station will host a benefit concert on Sunday, June 22, to support WUTC’s music, arts, and cultural programming.

WUTC Station Manager Susan Lazenby said, “For decades, Richard Winham has been the heart and soul of WUTC and one of the most influential voices in Chattanooga radio. He’s more than a host: he’s a mentor, a guide, and a tireless advocate for local artists. Richard has interviewed countless bands, writers, community leaders, and University voices, always with a focus on strengthening Chattanooga’s music community and engaging UTC students. Chattanooga simply wouldn’t be the same without him.”

Winham commented, “The art of living, according to the philosopher, is to find your work; thanks to you, our listeners, I have – and for that I will always be more grateful than I could express in words.”