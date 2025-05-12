New LABF Newsletter Dives into Treasures of Broadcast History

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has introduced Past Forward, a new free quarterly newsletter designed to showcase the people, moments, and discoveries that have shaped the broadcast industry using the LABF archives.

The inaugural issue includes insights into recent LABF initiatives and offers readers an inside look at archival treasures such as the Parks Johnson Collection on Vox Pop, the historic network radio program that gave voice to everyday Americans during pivotal moments in the 20th century.

Published by LABF, the newsletter is part of the Foundation’s ongoing mission to preserve and promote the legacy of broadcasting in the United States. In addition to archive highlights, Past Forward will feature updates on LABF projects and industry happenings of historical significance.

LABF Co-Chairs Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael and communications attorney Jack Goodman called the archives “a national treasure” and praised the collaborative effort behind the launch.

“We are especially grateful to Board Member Harry Jessell and Web Designer Kerry Thompson for their invaluable help, as well as to the Mass Media & Culture, Special Collections & University Archives team at the University of Maryland for their extraordinary work in making Past Forward a reality.”

Subscriptions are open via the LABF site.