Do Radio Ads Need A Full Month For Attribution?

As marketers increasingly seek fast, data-driven results, Audacy is making the case for patience when it comes to measuring audio advertising. The broadcaster’s insights division emphasized that much of audio’s impact happens well after the ad finishes airing.

According to data from Radiocentre and Colourtext cited in the report, only 8% of a radio ad’s influence occurs within the first 20 minutes. That leaves 92% of the impact unfolding later. Audacy says while digital campaigns often operate on 7- to 14-day windows, those timeframes may not apply to audio, and advocates for a minimum 30-day attribution window to better capture delayed consumer response and brand lift.

The discrepancy is especially notable in retail, where short attribution windows could lead to underreporting results.

According to the report, advertisers miss 35% of their attributed conversions using a 7-day window versus a 30-day one. That loss is even more pronounced in high-consideration sectors like automotive, financial services, and B2B, where the ideal measurement window could extend to 6 or even 12 weeks.

That 2024 Radiocentre study had slightly different findings on the timeframe, saying it takes 19 hours for the full effect of a radio ad to be realized. When accurately measured, radio was shown to lift daily web sessions by 9% and do so with double the cost-efficiency of other demand-generation media.

Campaigns that used radio for strong weekly reach and included memorable audio branding saw the best results. Beyond boosting web traffic, radio also increased organic search, improved paid search impressions, and lifted performance in paid social, reinforcing radio’s value as a performance multiplier across digital channels.