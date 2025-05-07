Three-Decade KSL Vet to Lead Middays In Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City’s 1160 KSL has found its first permanent midday host since November in veteran station voice Maria Shilaos. Shilaos currently hosts both Utah’s Noon News and the KSL Greenhouse Show, and previously anchored Utah’s Afternoon News from 1991 to 2016.

Midday with Maria Shilaos replaces Inside Sources, which had rotated guest hosts since Boyd Matheson’s departure from the Bonneville station, and grows Utah’s Noon News into a deeper, three-hour broadcast.

Shilaos said, “This new show gives us the opportunity to spend more time with thought-provoking stories and zero in how they affect you and your family. The news can often seem heavy, so this gives a chance to lighten the load a bit and bring listeners heartwarming stories.”

Bonneville Executive Producer Andy Cupp added, “As a respected journalist, Maria Shilaos has earned the trust of listeners across Utah. This new show isn’t just about the news – it’s about the people behind it. We’re excited to connect with listeners and know we’ll add value to their lives as they tune in each day.”