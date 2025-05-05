CMG’s Babin and Nexstar’s Compton To Co-Chair Forecast 2026

Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report are proud to announce that Cox Media Group Executive Vice President and Head of Radio Rob Babin and Nexstar Networks President Sean Compton will serve as co-chairs for Forecast 2026, set to take place November 12 at the Harvard Club in New York City.

Now in its 23rd year, Forecast is a one-of-a-kind financial summit that brings together broadcast industry leaders, CFOs, group executives, and Wall Street analysts to examine the trends, challenges, and business dynamics shaping the year ahead for radio and television.

Babin oversees CMG’s 49 radio stations across 10 US markets, in addition to leading the company’s Local Solutions digital division. With nearly three decades in broadcasting – 24 of those at Cox – Babin brings deep operational and strategic experience to the event.

“Broadcasting is evolving fast – new technology, shifting ad dollars, changing listener habits,” said Babin. “As leaders, we can’t afford to just keep up, we must lead the way. That’s what Forecast is all about. It’s where the industry’s top minds come together to share insights, tackle challenges, and collaborate on ideas to move our industry forward. If you’re making decisions to shape the future of your company, Forecast 2026 is the place to be.”

Compton, who joined Nexstar in 2019 following its acquisition of Tribune Media, oversees long-term strategy and operations for The CW Network, NewsNation, Antenna TV, Rewind TV, The Hill, and WGN Radio. He also manages programming acquisitions for Nexstar’s broadcast division.

“The role of local broadcasters in disseminating accurate news and information has never been more important,” said Compton. “With a new administration in Washington, DC, the time has never been better to secure the future of local broadcasting. I’m looking forward to participating in Forecast 2026 and to taking part in a rich discussion of the challenges and opportunities ahead for local broadcasters across the US.”

The day-long summit will culminate in the annual celebration of Radio Ink’s “40 Most Powerful People in Radio” and Radio + Television Business Report’s “Top Broadcast Television Leaders.”

Registration is now open.