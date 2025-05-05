Are You Willing To Outwork?

Not too long ago I was doing coaching a sports talk talent. We were spending some time looking at Stephen A. Smith and what really separates him from other talent. What came up over and over and over again was “He outworks others.”

That’s so important. We can all see that. “He’s willing to go further.”

It’s so important to bring your attitude to work with you and put it to work focusing on the right things. If you look at other high-performing personalities in all fields, you see the same bottom line.

Henry Ford: “He outworks others.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “He outworks others.”

Oprah Winfrey: “She outworks others.”

Michael Jordan: “He outworks others.”

Warren Buffett: “He outworks others.”

Nick Saban: “He outworks others.”

Tom Cruise: “He outworks others.”

Tom Brady: “He outworks others.”

Each of these people took on amazing odds, overcame them, and rose to abundant successes again and again.

So, when you think about your sales goals, you think about what new thing your sales manager is trying to get you to try, or you are trying to learn a new CRM software, place your mental capacity on “overcome.”

Be willing to do the work needed to be the best digital seller in your company.

Be willing to do the work necessary to become the go-to seller for endorsements, live events, podcasts, and more.

Often enough, “They outwork others” is code for “They do the prep no one else does when people are not looking, so they feel comfortable on ‘their stage’ when it is time to sell.”

When radio sellers don’t reach their goals, it’s often because they didn’t do enough prep.

They fell short because they were not prepared to hit the goal.

We spend a lot of time talking about:

Researching prospective advertisers, their businesses, competition, social media, and their industry BEFORE you see or talk to them

The importance of working to increase the weekly number of CNAs

Reducing or eliminating as many non-selling activities as you can get away with

Focusing more of your time on “Time Spent Selling”

Radio sales is based on math, listening, vulnerability, empathy, recognizing buying signs, and knowing when and how to close, your ability to become always excellent in your service to others.

But how much you are prepared has perhaps one of the most dramatic positive impacts on your weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales.

Doing this well helps you to increase your production of revenue.

You can impact more outcomes than you think. You can establish and create more consistent influence in your market than you think.

But you have to decide. Are you willing to outwork others? Are you willing to prepare more than anyone else? Are you willing to do the math that is necessary to figure out how many CNAs and how many real proposals you should put in front of advertisers to reach your goal?

Are you ready to remove distractions and zero in on precious time spent selling?

Be prepared. Work even when others are not watching. Be ready. Listen. Make all your efforts about them – not you. And focus on growth.