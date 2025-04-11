April Carty-Sipp Believes In Building Radio’s New Generation

As the radio industry looks toward the future, attracting young talent remains a critical priority. In Radio Ink’s April issue, NAB EVP of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp discusses how stations can connect with the next generation – and not just behind the microphone.

Radio Ink: You started in radio while in college. What are some things that the industry should be doing to attract more young people to radio careers? Not just on-air but also in sales and on the technical side?

Carty-Sipp: Awareness of the wide range of opportunities in broadcasting is key. Meeting young people where they are and demonstrating how their existing skills and passions translate into various roles can help attract more young talent to radio. The NAB and NAB Leadership Foundation created a toolkit to help stations recruit the next generation of broadcasters called You Belong Here.

We also partner with the Broadcast Education Association on student networking nights. These events create direct connections between industry professionals and students, allowing young people to see firsthand how their skills and perspectives are valued in broadcasting. NABLF also offers training programs for students interested in sales and technical careers, as well as internship opportunities to help stations pay students to work at their facilities. Our industry doesn’t just offer jobs; it offers careers where young people can grow while making a meaningful impact on their communities.

