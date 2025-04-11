Radio’s Next Big Conference Is In June – Will You Be There?

With NAB Show 2025 wrapped in Vegas, radio’s next major industry event takes to the Lone Star State. Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference comes to Houston on June 11–12, where industry innovators meet one of radio’s fastest-growing and most loyal audiences.

Also among the conference’s featured sessions is best-selling author, business consultant, and media strategist Peter Remington, who will deliver Innovative Strategies for Radio Advertising in the Digital Age. Remington, known for his no-holds-barred style, will push radio professionals to rethink traditional sales models and embrace digital targeting, hyper-local marketing, and the integration of influencer strategies into Hispanic radio campaigns.

Telemundo Station Group President José Cancela will open the two-day event with a keynote address titled Being Extraordinary During Non-Ordinary Times. Cancela’s session will challenge broadcasters to rise to today’s unique environment by embracing extraordinary leadership and management practices, drawing lessons from past pioneers of Spanish-language media.

The Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 agenda is packed with more sessions on topics affecting Hispanic – and many non-Hispanic – broadcasters, including revenue opportunities on Main Street, evolving in-car listening trends, and the brave new world for broadcasters in the second Trump administration.

Speakers and panelists confirmed so far include:

Spanish Broadcasting System EVP and Chief Content Officer Jesus Salas

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero

Colorado Broadcasters Association President and CEO Justin Sasso

Entravision Senior Vice President Angie Balderas

Entravision Deputy General Counsel Christopher Wood

Aerostar Media General Manager Belia Paz

Solmart Media CEO Tomás Martinez

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier

StreamGuys VP of Technology Eduardo Martinez

With more to be announced in the weeks ahead…

The conference will also feature the prestigious Medallas de Cortez Awards, recognizing excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, management, and community service. The awards presentation and cocktail reception will close out the first day of the event.

Celebrating its 16th year, the Hispanic Radio Conference remains a critical gathering for networking, learning, and sharing strategies in a multi-platform, multicultural media world.

Early bird registration is only open for a few more weeks – reserve your spot today at the lowest price, then secure your hotel room at a special rate.