Media Strategist Peter Remington Joins HRC 2025 Lineup

Best-selling author, business consultant, and media strategist Peter Remington is set to challenge industry professionals to break free from outdated sales strategies and embrace the evolving definition of radio as “new media” at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025.

With extensive experience across Hispanic and wider demographic radio markets, Remington brings an interactive, no-holds-barred approach to understanding how digital tools can transform radio advertising. His session will push sales professionals beyond surface-level database marketing and into the world of precise geo-targeting, demographic segmentation, and income-based digital strategies.

In his interactive session, Remington will lay out the new rules of engagement in radio sales, including:

Define Your Audience, Don’t Assume It — Hispanic radio in particular requires cultural nuance, acknowledging the five generations of Latinos in the U.S., language preferences, and regional distinctions.

— Hispanic radio in particular requires cultural nuance, acknowledging the five generations of Latinos in the U.S., language preferences, and regional distinctions. Sell Radio as “New Media” — Forget the outdated “radio vs. digital” mindset. The most successful stations are blending on-air, social, video, and influencer marketing into one seamless media solution for advertisers.

— Forget the outdated “radio vs. digital” mindset. The most successful stations are blending on-air, social, video, and influencer marketing into one seamless media solution for advertisers. The Power of Hyper-Targeting — Successful campaigns no longer blast ads to broad demos; they use geo-targeting, income segmentation, and AI-driven data analysis to reach consumers with pinpoint accuracy.

— Successful campaigns no longer blast ads to broad demos; they use geo-targeting, income segmentation, and AI-driven data analysis to reach consumers with pinpoint accuracy. Beyond the Booth: Influencers Matter — Radio personalities are trusted voices, but they’re just one part of a broader influencer marketing strategy. Advertisers want stations that can integrate social media personalities, user-generated content, and local brand ambassadors into their campaigns.

— Radio personalities are trusted voices, but they’re just one part of a broader influencer marketing strategy. Advertisers want stations that can integrate social media personalities, user-generated content, and local brand ambassadors into their campaigns. If You’re Not Training, You’re Losing — The most profitable stations have dedicated digital sales teams because they understand that selling high-margin digital products requires completely different sales strategies than traditional spot buys.

Celebrating 16 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 11-12 in Houston, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.