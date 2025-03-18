Rich Herrera Joins WRVA as Host of ‘Richmond’s Morning News’

Audacy Richmond has named Rich Herrera as the new host of Richmond’s Morning News on Newsradio WRVA 1140. Herrera brings over 30 years of experience in markets including Los Angeles, Miami, and St. Louis, as well as networks like CBS Radio and Fox Sports Radio.

He has held multiple roles at Audacy and will continue as a national sports talk show host on Infinity Sports Network and as Senior Executive Producer of The Bret Boone Podcast.

Audacy Virginia President Bennett Zier stated, “Rich brings an authentic voice to the morning airwaves and a strong commitment to his community. His sharp analysis and ability to engage listeners in meaningful and entertaining conversation make him a valuable addition to the WRVA team. We’re excited to welcome Rich and continue delivering the news that matters most to our community.”

Herrera said, “I’m thrilled to join the WRVA team, a legendary station with a great lineup of hosts and shows. After meeting with Bennett Zier and Zach McHugh and getting the chance to host Richmond’s Morning News, I fell in love with the station. My family is excited to make Richmond our home. I want to thank Chris Oliviero and Jeff Sottolano for their support and mentorship, as well as Drew Anderssen, our Format Vice President, who encouraged me a year ago to transition from sports talk to general news.”