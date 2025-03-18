KIRO to Remain the Radio Home of Seattle Mariners Baseball

The Seattle Mariners have signed a multi-year extension with Bonneville Seattle, ensuring that Seattle Sports 710 (KIRO-AM) remains the team’s radio home. The 2025 season will mark the 35th year that KIRO-AM has served as the Mariners’ flagship.

The station has carried Mariners games since shifting to an all-sports format in 2009 and was previously the team’s flagship from 1985 to 2002. The contract was last renewed in 2021.

KIRO-AM will continue to broadcast all 162 regular season games, along with spring training coverage. The station also features year-round Mariners programming, including player, coach, and executive interviews, as well as shows like The Dugout and Extra Innings. Additional coverage includes pre- and post-game radio shows, Trident Talk on Sundays during the season, the Hot Stove League Show in the winter, and the Cactus League Report during spring training.

Mariners President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez said, “We are pleased to extend our agreement with Bonneville to keep Seattle Sports as the Mariners broadcast home. Bonneville has been a valued partner of the Mariners for over three decades, broadcasting our games across the region and sharing in our continued effort to bring Mariners baseball to our fans with compelling content across traditional and emerging platforms.”

Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President and Market Manager Cathy Cangiano remarked, “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with the Seattle Mariners. At Bonneville, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, innovative, and entertaining local content. Renewing our partnership with the Mariners is a natural fit.”