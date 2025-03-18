4th Texas Independence Jam Raises $300K for Cook Children’s

Cumulus Media Dallas’ New Country 96.3 (KSCS) and 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX) raised $300,000 for Cook Children’s Medical Center during the fourth annual Texas Independence Jam on March 11 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

The sold-out event featured performances from Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Darius Rucker, Koe Wetzel, Zach Top, Lee Brice, Neal McCoy, Warren Zeiders, and George Birge, along with The After Party featuring Randall King and Dylan Marlowe. Proceeds from ticket sales directly support Cook Children’s with local sponsors donating thousands to benefit the children and families served by the medical center.

This year’s total outperformed 2024 by $40,000.

The stations reported several standout moments, including Randall King and Dylan Marlowe stepping in at the last minute to fill in for Dylan Scott and Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Darius Rucker, and Koe Wetzel extending their set due to overwhelming audience response.

New Country 96.3 and 99.5 The Wolf Program Director Mike Preston commented, “Our Texas Independence Jam 2025 was unbelievable! Not only raising $300,000 for Cook Children’s, but also leaving the thousands of fans at the show thrilled with our amazing line-up of artist performances.”