Audacy Study Finds Talent-Read Ads Lift Purchase Intent By 67%

While content matters, the voices delivering it are even more important, as radio hosts continue to be among the most effective drivers of consumer action, according to a new analysis and accompanying case study from Audacy on the power of “closing the deal.”

Expanding on Jacobs Media’s last Techsurvey, Audacy Senior Manager of Research and Insights Deepika Das cites how nearly two-thirds of radio listeners tune in specifically for the on-air talent. This loyalty presents brands with a significant opportunity: a host’s endorsement is often perceived by listeners not as an ad, but as a trusted friend’s recommendation.

Das reveals that ads delivered by audio hosts command significantly more listener attention than traditional recorded commercials. Audacy found that broadcast radio listeners are 2.7 times more likely to notice host-read ads than standard spots. Among podcast audiences, the impact is even more pronounced, with listeners five times more likely to engage with an ad when the show’s host delivers it.

Host-led endorsements also demonstrate exceptional power in moving consumers through the purchase funnel. Listeners are 67% more likely to agree that they would purchase a brand after hearing a host’s recommendation, reinforcing the unique trust that hosts build over time.

“Ads delivered by an Audio host/personality get more of my attention than recorded commercials,” Das notes. “Audio listeners are 67% more likely to agree to purchase a brand after a host recommendation.”

Das emphasized that audio advertising is most effective when it goes beyond simple sponsorship and taps into authentic storytelling with a case study. She cited a recent campaign for hydration brand Liquid I.V. as a model example of this approach. “Liquid I.V. teamed up with Tenderfoot TV’s Up and Vanished and took host reads to the next level with ads that were seamlessly woven into the show’s narrative with a thematically relevant custom segment. The authenticity of the message made it memorable and impactful, showcasing the power of aligning brand messaging with the host’s real-life experiences.”

Up and Vanished host Payne Lindsey spoke directly about using the product in harsh conditions while producing the show, adding credibility and personal relevance to the endorsement. The result was improved brand recall and a deeper emotional connection with the audience.

This study continues to prove that listeners are not just passive recipients of audio content; they form bonds with the personalities they hear regularly – and that translates to big wins for partnered advertisers.