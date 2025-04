At the Capitol Grille in Las Vegas, across from the glow of the Las Vegas Strip, the fourth annual Cocktails and Conversation drew yet another full house of radio and audio executives, offering a familiar respite from the bustle of NAB Show 2025.

Hosted by Beasley Media Group, vCreative, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, Xperi, ENCO, Radio Ink, and RBR+TVBR, the night unfolded in the way these nights often do: with optimism, candor, and no shortage of lively stories.