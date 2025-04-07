No More Y95 In Lafayette, as WYCM Is Now All About ‘Me’

Star City Broadcasting Company’s Y95 Country is no more, as the station debuts MeTV FM for listeners in the Greater Lafayette area on WYCM. The format serves as the musical companion to MeTV, or Memorable Entertainment Television, with a focus on music from the 1960s through the early 1980s.

MeTV FM originally debuted on Chicago radio in 2015 and is syndicated nationally by Weigel Broadcasting Co. The station’s television companion airs in Lafayette on Star City’s WPBY-TV2.

The addition of MeTV FM aims to fill a gap in the market by delivering a mix of familiar songs spanning multiple decades and genres. The station will feature regular programming elements such as the “Back-To-Back Snack,” “TV Themes”, and the “Timeless and Memorable One Hit Wonder.”

Star City Broadcasting Company General Manager Sabrina Israel said, “Star City Broadcasting is truly excited to bring MeTV FM to the Greater Lafayette area on 95.7 WYCM. This rare format will fill a hole in the market as it features a uniquely appealing mix of familiar songs from several decades of popular music.”