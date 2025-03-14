Gen Z’s Podcast Habits Defy Trends: Audio-Only Still Rules

Despite concerns over the rise of video podcasts across digital platforms, audio remains king when it comes to deep engagement – and in reaching Gen Z. A new study shows the younger generation still favors audio-only formats over video when consuming podcasts.

A new Transistor.fm survey reveals that while YouTube dominates overall podcast consumption across all age groups, Gen Z listeners are charting a different path.

One of the most noteworthy findings is that Gen Z overwhelmingly prefers traditional audio-only podcasts. While video content is becoming more prominent in podcasting, 76% of surveyed Gen Z listeners said they primarily consume audio podcasts. Another 18% listen to a mix of audio and video, while just 6% primarily watch video podcasts.

Despite the industry’s push toward video podcasting, Spotify remains the go-to platform for Gen Z podcast listeners. According to the February 2025 survey, which polled over 100 podcast fans ages 13-29, 56% prefer Spotify, up from 47% in 2021. YouTube is used by 21%, an increase from 10% in 2021, but still well behind Spotify.

Apple Podcasts saw a decline, with only 10% of Gen Z choosing it as their primary listening app, down from 16% in 2021. These findings contradict the belief that younger listeners are driving YouTube’s podcast growth and highlight key trends shaping the next generation of audio consumption.

One point that radio might want to make note of: Gen Z’s audio consumption habits take place largely outside the car. A majority, 59%, listen to podcasts at home on their phone or tablet, making mobile devices the dominant platform for this demographic. Public transit accounts for 12% of their listening, while 10% engage with podcasts while walking or cycling.

Only 9% report listening in the car, a stark contrast to older age groups. Other settings make up 6% of their listening habits, while just 3% say they primarily use a TV at home for podcasts.

This suggests that the rush to video podcasting, driven by YouTube’s growth, may need to be observed much more closely – at least when it comes to capturing younger audiences. The full findings can be viewed via Transistor.fm.