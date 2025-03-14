The art of the “surprise and delight” action is a marvel to observe. As the battle for customer loyalty rages on, consider the success some brands have seized by deploying “surprise and delight” as a regular tool in their marketing arsenal.

Don’t know what I’m talking about? Here are some real-world examples of companies using “surprise and delight” tactics:

Kleenex

Through their “Feel Good” campaign, Kleenex monitored social media posts about people feeling sick. They then delivered personalized “Kleenex Kits” filled with get-well items, generating over 650,000 impressions and significant brand engagement.

MasterCard

Their “Priceless Surprises” campaign rewarded cardholders with unexpected gifts, ranging from cupcakes to VIP experiences. This initiative engaged nearly 98,000 customers across 25 countries and encouraged user-generated content.

By creating moments of joy and surprise, the campaign fostered positive emotional associations with the brand, helping MasterCard stand out in a competitive market.

Chewy

The pet retailer surprised customers by commissioning custom pet portraits based on shared photos. This personal touch fostered loyalty and created memorable experiences.

What to Ask Yourself:

How are you currently deploying a “surprise and delight” strategy with your listener database?

Do you regularly execute this strategy on a weekly or monthly basis? If you don’t, calendarize this action and do it.

Don’t let lack of resources stop you from attempting creative and personalized gestures for your audience.

For the record, I also think it is worth considering a “surprise and delight” strategy for both your top clients and your staff. In an unsettling industry time, a little goodwill for your workforce can go a long way. If they have been loyal to you with advertiser spend, you surely want to keep them loyal.

You have an opportunity to redefine your competitive playing field by mastering the art of “surprise and delight”