No Conflict, No Story

Conflict is the driving force of storytelling. It creates tension, stakes, and emotional investment, keeping audiences engaged. Without conflict, a story lacks mystery, suspense, and “What will happen next?”

When you’re considering a story for your show, ask, “What’s at stake in this story?” Answering that question gives you an indication of your story’s strength. Screenwriting guru Robert McKee calls it “the inciting incident.” It’s also called the “trigger or “triggering event.”

Get listeners invested in your story by starting it with a hook headline. You develop the headline from the conflict point. For example, my apology to a friend damaged our relationship!

What types of conflict could kickstart your stories?

You vs. another person : The TV show Survivor comes to mind, with characters competing against one another. It could be you and another coworker, you and your partner, your neighbor, or your friend.

: The TV show Survivor comes to mind, with characters competing against one another. It could be you and another coworker, you and your partner, your neighbor, or your friend. You vs. nature : I was mountain biking in the splendor of the Sequoia National Forest when my bike hit a sharp ridge on the downhill trail. I was jolted over the handlebar onto my face! True story. Other personal examples could be getting caught in a storm, hiking in the desert and getting lost just as your water ran out, or having an accident shoveling snow.

: I was mountain biking in the splendor of the Sequoia National Forest when my bike hit a sharp ridge on the downhill trail. I was jolted over the handlebar onto my face! True story. Other personal examples could be getting caught in a storm, hiking in the desert and getting lost just as your water ran out, or having an accident shoveling snow. You vs. an animal: Examples could be being surprised by a rattlesnake on a hike, trying to get a raccoon out of your house, or being thrown by a horse.

Examples could be being surprised by a rattlesnake on a hike, trying to get a raccoon out of your house, or being thrown by a horse. You vs. you : Internal conflicts are all about emotional struggles that give your character depth. The struggle of an adopted child searching for their biological parents leads them on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. You could be torn over whether to have another child or go on a quest to climb a major mountain.

: Internal conflicts are all about emotional struggles that give your character depth. The struggle of an adopted child searching for their biological parents leads them on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. You could be torn over whether to have another child or go on a quest to climb a major mountain. You vs. technology: On one of our clients’ shows, a listener didn’t want to go to a friend’s second baby shower because she’s single, down about not having a relationship, and uncomfortable with all the mother’s baby talk at the first one. She told her friend she was sick but went out with other friends instead. One of them posted a picture on Instagram, and her baby shower friend saw it. They had a falling out…

After establishing the inciting incident, escalate the conflict or raise the stakes to give the story momentum and keep listeners engaged. Whether a character battles external forces or grapples with inner demons, conflict fosters listener empathy and investment in the outcome and the character.

The Final Word

Conflict isn’t just about fights or arguments—it’s about opposing forces that challenge characters and make stories compelling. A well-constructed conflict leads to a meaningful and satisfying conclusion, making the story feel complete for the audience.