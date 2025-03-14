99.7 DJX and Alpha Louisville Raise $87K for Norton Children’s

Alpha Media’s Louisville radio stations came together for the 16th annual Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon, raising $87,483 to support pediatric care. The event was led by 99.7 DJX (WDJX) morning show hosts Ben Davis and Kelly K, who broadcast live for 24 hours.

During the radiothon, Ben and Kelly shared stories from patients and families while encouraging listeners to donate. Funds raised will go toward purchasing new medical technology, expanding patient care, and supporting life-saving research at Norton Children’s Hospital.

WDJX’s efforts were supplemented by sister stations B96.5, Magic 101.3, and 102.3 The Rose.

Davis said, “For the past 16 years, we’ve been so grateful to everyone for making Radiothon a success. 99.7 DJX is so happy to be part of a community that truly cares about the health and well-being of all kids.”

Kelly K commented, “Norton Children’s serves over 210,000 kids. We had 283 kids currently in the hospital. So, we wanted to make sure that they knew they had a village of people behind them supporting them from the community.”