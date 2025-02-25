Secure Your Spot: How Nielsen’s 3-Minute Rule Impacts Radio

Nielsen’s “3-minute” update to its PPM audio measurement is here, changing the way radio ratings are calculated. Stations will now receive full credit after just three minutes of listening within a quarter-hour—a shift expected to increase market-level radio audience growth by 24% and boost measurable ad impressions.

Join us for the inaugural Radio Masters Sales Series webinar, “The 3-Minute Difference: Nielsen’s New Rule and You,” on March 6 at 12 PM ET, sponsored by Marketron.

RSVP HERE FOR THIS FREE SALES EVENT

McVay Media’s Mike McVay, Research Director Inc.’s Steve Allan, and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats will break down Nielsen’s updated PPM qualifiers, what the first round of data reveals, and how this change could impact your ratings and revenue.

MEET THE PANELISTS

Mike McVay

President

McVay Media

Mike is a 40+ year programmer with national and local management, ownership, sales, major market programming, and major market on-air experience. Mike has owned and operated radio stations in multiple markets.

Previously the Executive Vice President of Content and Programming for Cumulus Media and Westwood One, today he works globally as a full-service consultant in the areas of Content Creation, Program Consultation, Syndication, Digital Delivery, Production & Imaging, Podcasting, Talent Coaching, and Media Training.

Steve Allan

Programming Research Consultant

Research Director, Inc.

Steve brings a wealth of programming knowledge and experience to the Research Director team. He has programmed in Washington, DC, Boston, Detroit, and Cincinnati and held corporate programming positions for AM/FM and Clear Channel. He is a self-described “data geek” and understands the needs and challenges of programmers in today’s radio environment. He is primed to help our clients exploit their ratings opportunities. Steve has a B.A. in Communications from the University of Maryland.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now that mission is expanding in a major way.

We’re introducing the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.