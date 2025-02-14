Senator Rails Against NPR: ‘National Propaganda Radio’

As NPR faces increasing heat from Republicans across Capitol Hill, US Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is calling the public broadcaster “National Propaganda Radio” and urging the passage of a bill that would cut the organization off from federal funds.

In a statement, Sen. Tuberville said, “NPR used to be a go-to source of news for millions of Americans. But it’s clear that NPR now sees itself as an arm of the Democrat party bought and paid for by American taxpayers.” Another Alabama congressman, Representative Dale Strong, introduced the No More Funding for NPR Act, calling NPR, “Nothing more than a mouthpiece for the far left.”

Tuberville added, “Once NPR loses its federal funding, perhaps they will consider making an attempt at unbiased reporting. I support both the Trump administration’s and Congress’ efforts to stop funding woke media outlets who are hellbent on spewing anti-American propaganda.”

The push from Congress only places more pressure on the public broadcaster, which receives an estimated 11% of its overall financial resources from the federal government.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk posted on X, “Defund NPR. It should survive on its own.” This is not the first time Musk has feuded with NPR on his social media platform – in 2023, then-Twitter labeled NPR’s account as state-affiliated media, lumping it in with propaganda networks like Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Musk’s most recent remarks follow an announcement from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that the House Subcommittee on DOGE will hold a March hearing to examine claims that NPR and PBS promote partisan narratives while ignoring negative stories about the Biden administration.

The DOGE inquiry follows accusations from former NPR senior editor Uri Berliner, who alleged the network caters exclusively to liberal audiences.

Meanwhile, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has requested an Enforcement Bureau investigation into whether NPR and PBS have violated federal laws by airing underwriting acknowledgments that resemble commercial advertising. Carr has also questioned the need for continued taxpayer support.