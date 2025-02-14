Radio Ink’s New ‘Radio Masters Sales Series’ Debuts March 6

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now that mission is expanding in a major way.

We’re introducing the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.

This new series will feature some of the most respected names in broadcasting and sales, tackling critical, timely topics from AI to recruitment to the hottest ad verticals. Just like the Radio Masters Sales Summit, these sessions are built to educate and help sellers drive revenue – now all from the comfort of their desks and for free.

The inaugural webinar, The 3-Minute Difference: Nielsen’s New Rule and You, will take place on March 6 at 12p ET, sponsored by Marketron.

McVay Media President Mike McVay, Research Director Inc.’s Steve Allan, and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats will break down Nielsen’s updated PPR qualifiers and what they mean for your ratings and revenue with the first round of new data.

Mike McVay said, “The 3-minute change at Nielsen will more closely align with how listeners use media today. Understanding how to maximize those 3 little minutes is critical to achieving success.”

Steve Allan added, “The new 3-minute rule is the most dramatic change to radio ratings since the introduction of PPM. How will this affect both the perception and the operations of radio? We can’t wait to see and share it with you.”

Inaugural registration info is coming next week.

Don’t miss this chance to sharpen your skills, adapt to industry changes, and gain insights that can directly impact your bottom line. The Radio Masters Sales Series is more than just a webinar – it’s your monthly playbook for sales success. Stay ahead of the competition, maximize your revenue, and be part of the conversations shaping the future of radio.

Mark your calendar, spread the word, and get ready to master the art of radio sales – one webinar at a time.