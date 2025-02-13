Passion to Profession: Radio’s Rising African American Leaders

For generations, radio has been a powerful force – connecting communities, sharing stories, and shaping lives. As part of Radio Ink’s 2025 Future African American Leaders feature, rising stars in the industry reflected on the moments that ignited their passion for radio.

From childhood inspiration to the first time they heard their voice on air, these leaders shared how radio became more than just a job – it became a calling.

“My interest was sparked in much the same way as many others in my generation, with WKRP In Cincinnati. Venus Flytrap was my favorite in that show. I didn’t decide I wanted to work in radio until high school in Huntsville, AL. My best friend moved there from Indianapolis and brought with him several cassette recordings of The Bob and Tom Morning Show. We would sit and listen to hours of his favorite bits, and I was hooked!”

“Growing up in the urban city, I was captivated by the magic of radio at a young age. Music was like my first love, and the mystery of the voice behind the mic drew me in. I knew instinctively that this was my calling. As I grew older, my passion only deepened. I saw radio as a tool to uplift and unite my community through the universal language of music. I envisioned using my voice to make a difference, to inspire and inform. I was determined to make radio my career, spreading love, hope, and positivity.”

“Ever since I was young, it has been cool to me how it felt like I always had a friend when listening to the radio. The personalities in my city always made me feel like they were talking directly to me, and I wanted to be a part of that. Once I joined the industry, my love for it grew stronger, as it was a career that connected community, music, and purpose. To this day, the connection to the people and the city still holds a special place in my heart.”

