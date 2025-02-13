Women to Watch: Julie Garza; Curtis Media

Julie Garza is the program director for Curtis Media‘s La Ley 101.FM (WYMY). An industry veteran who has spent over 26 years in radio – 20 as a program director – Julie has been honored multiple times as one of Radio Ink‘s Best Program Directors in America.

She was also honored at the 2024 Hispanic Radio Conference with the Medallas de Cortez Award for Program Director of the Year.

What motivated you to enter the radio industry?

From a young age, I was always captivated by media like television and radio – those were the primary forms of entertainment and information in my youth. I knew I wanted to be a part of something that reached people, sharing stories, information, and entertainment. That desire led me to pursue a degree in Radio/TV/Film at the University of Texas at Austin, where I honed my passion and skills for the industry.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

Like many women, I initially faced limitations in career advancement. I was often relegated to roles like being the “girl on the morning show,” with little opportunity to grow. However, my dedication, hard work, and passion for the industry kept me going. Eventually, I proved that this wasn’t just a hobby for me – it was a career. I pushed through, and opportunities began to open up, showing that persistence truly pays off.

What role does your station play in the community?

Our station is deeply embedded in the community, serving as the only 100,000-watt Spanish-language radio station in the Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro-Winston Salem areas. We’re committed to our listeners, especially now as we confront the challenges posed by mass deportation orders. We work closely with attorneys, community organizers, and officials to provide accurate, helpful information. Our role isn’t just to entertain with music and giveaways but to actively serve and support our community. We wouldn’t have celebrated 22 years in the market without them – and this year marks my 20th anniversary with La Ley 101.1 FM!

What advice would you offer to young women interested in pursuing careers in radio, particularly in positions similar to yours?

My advice is simple: Don’t give up. The journey may take longer, and it may require extra effort, but it will be worth it when you reach your goals. Your dreams are yours, and no one should dictate your path. Work hard, stay focused, and always keep pushing forward—you’ve got this!

What’s one misconception about women in radio that you’d like to see change?

A common misconception is that women are best suited for sales or as co-hosts and that we’re limited to those roles. Women are just as capable of leading stations, managing teams, and excelling in positions like general manager, program director, or sales manager. We bring unique strengths to the table, but we’re equally qualified and talented as men in every facet of the industry.

What are your short-term and long-term goals right now?

My immediate focus is providing as much crucial information as possible to our community in light of the ongoing immigration issues. In the long term, I aim to continue working in radio while mentoring the next generation of radio personalities. I’m excited to pass along the knowledge I’ve gained over the years – especially since I didn’t always have the tools I needed to succeed early on.