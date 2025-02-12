Deborah Norville to Host BFOA 2025 Golden Mic Gala

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has revealed that Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville will serve as emcee for its premier annual fundraiser, the Golden Mic Gala. The event is set for March 10 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Norville has been on the BFOA Board for more than two decades and was last year‘s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

In addition to Norville, sports journalist and CEO Bonnie Bernstein will present the Golden Mic Award to Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor. BFOA Chair Scott Herman and former CBS Radio COO will honor former CBS Radio CEO and past BFOA Chair Dan Mason with the 2025 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2025 Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award will be presented to Katz Media Group, with former Citadel Communications President and COO Ray Cole leading the tribute. Katz CEO Mark Gray will accept the award on behalf of the company.

Attendees will also enjoy a special performance by Sammy Rae during the evening’s festivities.

BFOA President Tim McCarthy highlighted the event’s dual purpose, stating, “While we gather to honor these highly respected and accomplished broadcasters for their contributions to our industry, we must always keep in mind, and in our hearts, the broadcasters who we help when they need us the most.”

Support for the BFoA comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024. Donations to help those in need can also be made by visiting the BFoA site.