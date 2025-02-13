Radio Recognizes Black Voices for Black History Month

Radio is celebrating Black History Month with a range of special programming, podcasts, and music stations designed to amplify Black culture, history, and influence. Both iHeartRadio and Audacy are among those offering a spotlight throughout February.

As part of its tribute, iHeartRadio is launching the What Black History Month Means to Me campaign, where on-air personalities share their perspectives on the significance of Black history and invite listeners to join the conversation. Additionally, iHeartRadio is spotlighting Black-centric podcasts, including My Legacy, hosted by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger. The show dives into personal stories of legacy-building with notable guests sharing their journeys. The I Didn’t Know, Maybe You Didn’t Either podcast is also returning, offering a blend of history, humor, and eye-opening revelations about Black heritage.

On the streaming side, the iHeartRadio app’s Black History Month Radio features a mix of legendary and contemporary Black artists, along with curated decade-specific playlists.

Audacy is also rolling out exclusive streaming stations dedicated to celebrating Black music and history. Black Voices & Inspiration highlights artists who have shaped culture, from Marvin Gaye and Billie Holiday to Kendrick Lamar and Queen Latifah. Black Icons pays tribute to music pioneers such as Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, and Prince, while Launch: New Hip-Hop showcases rising stars set to make an impact in the genre.

Other Audacy offerings include Ed Lover’s Timeless Throwbacks, featuring classic hip-hop hits curated by the former MTV VJ and syndicated host; Lizzo Loves You; and Celebrating Larry Levan, which explores the legacy of the personality who helped define the Urban Contemporary radio format.

Audacy is also featuring Black History Year, a podcast uncovering untold stories and perspectives often left out of mainstream narratives, and Inside the Green Room with Danny Green, which provides an insider’s look at the NBA through the lens of three-time champion Danny Green.